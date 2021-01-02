Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

AMDUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB raised shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during trading on Monday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.44.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.