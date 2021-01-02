Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $17.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $18.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.11. 2,486,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.29. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $181.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

