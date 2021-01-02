Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

HAE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.75. 213,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,807. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $126.74.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,285,000 after buying an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $18,566,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10,343.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 176,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

