Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.92 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 559,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

