Analysts Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce $81.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $84.20 million. Potbelly posted sales of $101.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $297.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $300.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $339.60 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $352.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.40. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Potbelly by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Potbelly by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

