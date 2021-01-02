Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $250.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average is $231.61. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

