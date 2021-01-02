Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. Synaptics has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $97.99.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,002 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.