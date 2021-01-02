Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

AMD stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. CX Institutional raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 55,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

