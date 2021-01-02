Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Brokerages expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $12.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.92. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.