Analysts Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

RMR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.62. 54,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,213. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

