Analysts Set adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Price Target at €264.24

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €264.00 ($310.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of ADS traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €297.90 ($350.47). 211,083 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €282.60 and a 200-day moving average of €265.00. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas AG (ADS.F)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.