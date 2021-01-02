Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $315.37

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.37.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.73. 23,451,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,152,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.84 and its 200-day moving average is $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $629.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

