Analysts Set Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target at $171.07

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $3,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,403.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,917,076.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,995 shares of company stock worth $52,492,242 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 531,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.64 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.