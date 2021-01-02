Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $13.58

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of EC opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

