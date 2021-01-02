Analysts Set Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 60.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

FISI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. 29,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,330. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.