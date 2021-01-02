Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Price Target at $14.67

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PLYM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

PLYM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,218. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

