Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT at $31.50

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWCDF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

