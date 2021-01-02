Analysts Set Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Price Target at €105.00

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($123.53).

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of FRA:WAF traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €128.10 ($150.71). The stock had a trading volume of 120,759 shares. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.96.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

