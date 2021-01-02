Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $67.33

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 475,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. uniQure has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.