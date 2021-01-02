Analyzing Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -45.87% -81.92% -37.89% Atomera -2,559.35% -83.69% -77.00%

Volatility & Risk

MoSys has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoSys and Atomera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $10.09 million 0.86 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Atomera $530,000.00 651.34 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -19.15

MoSys has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Atomera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoSys and Atomera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MoSys beats Atomera on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

