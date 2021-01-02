Analyzing Avient (NYSE:AVNT) & Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK)

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avient and Live Oak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion 1.29 $588.60 million $1.69 23.83 Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avient and Live Oak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 1 4 0 2.80 Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avient presently has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. Given Avient’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and Live Oak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 18.00% 9.43% 3.38% Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avient beats Live Oak Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

