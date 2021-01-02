Analyzing BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BAE Systems and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 2 8 0 2.80 Arkema 0 6 5 0 2.45

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Arkema 4.58% 7.32% 3.66%

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BAE Systems pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BAE Systems has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAE Systems and Arkema’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $22.52 billion 0.97 $1.88 billion $2.04 13.31 Arkema $9.79 billion 0.91 $608.16 million $9.19 12.62

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Arkema. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C4ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions and services to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, specialty acrylates. It offers high performance materials solutions are used in various sectors, such as transport, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment; industrial specialties are used in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning, petrochemicals, refining, paper pulp, animal nutrition, electronics, and the automotive industry; and coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and acrylic applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

