Analyzing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $204.35 million 4.55 N/A N/A N/A Kopin $29.52 million 7.00 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -6.57

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A Kopin -37.11% -51.37% -33.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canaan and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kopin has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Kopin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than Canaan.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; industrial, public safety, and consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; and training and simulation military applications. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

