Analyzing Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) & BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize 0.15% 0.54% 0.20% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Huize and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Given BRP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Huize.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huize and BRP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $142.68 million 2.55 $2.14 million N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 7.39 -$8.65 million $0.20 149.85

Huize has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRP Group beats Huize on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

