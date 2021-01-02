Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

