Andrew O. Smith Buys 1,500 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMT opened at $14.08 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 518,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

