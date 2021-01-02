Apex (CPX) Price Tops $0.0038

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $2,784.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

