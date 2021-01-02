Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $10.26 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $378,851.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

