Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLT. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

APLT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $91,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

