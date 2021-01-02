Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

