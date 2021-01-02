AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203,601 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Assertio worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASRT shares. Gabelli downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assertio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

