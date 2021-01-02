AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE VNO opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

