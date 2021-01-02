AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,535 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter worth $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 179.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

