AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $890,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 25.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 23.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.06 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $629.34 million, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

