Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

ARMK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 1,255,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Aramark by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Aramark by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Aramark by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

