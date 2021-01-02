Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 6.4%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.23. 1,776,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,201,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

FUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis lifted their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $437,100 in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

