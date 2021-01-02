Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $48,586.11 and $17.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,115,144 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

