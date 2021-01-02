Ark Reaches Market Cap of $47.53 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and $2.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,417,362 coins and its circulating supply is 126,196,465 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

