Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives $76.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after purchasing an additional 618,611 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,519,000 after buying an additional 63,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.30. 231,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,895. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

