Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.75.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.78. The stock had a trading volume of 74,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.92. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 200.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

