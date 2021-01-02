Atheios 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $21,928.53 and $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.