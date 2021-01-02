Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Athene by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.