Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $609,850.00

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $609,850.00 worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

