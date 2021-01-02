Augur (REP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.25 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Augur has a market capitalization of $183.45 million and $18.25 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $16.68 or 0.00054480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

