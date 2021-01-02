Augusta Investments Inc. Acquires 6,500,000 Shares of Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Stock

Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) major shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. purchased 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $1,495,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BFGC opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.15. Bullfrog Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bullfrog Gold

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

