Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 8,179,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,135,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.