Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.45. Avinger shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 124,914 shares trading hands.

AVGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. Analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth $258,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 284.1% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.