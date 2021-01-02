Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

