Axe (AXE) Tops One Day Volume of $142,968.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $328,902.64 and $142,968.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000135 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

