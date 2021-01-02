AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $53.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 198,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

